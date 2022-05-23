Back (up) to normal tomorrow

We’re looking towards a better forecast as we move into the second day of the work week. Temperatures will be warmer, more sunshine will be available (than today at least), and we’ll be mostly free of rain. All of these positives comes as we enter a break between storms.

The low that’s been keeping us on the cool, cloudy, and drizzly side is moving slowly south of us, but will slide out of the region overnight tonight. With it, the rain will go. Showers are expected to finish around midnight for those in the far southeast of Kentucky; earlier as you move northwest.

Tuesday, winds will shift out of the northeast, meaning we won’t be back to summer standards. It will, however, warm us back up to late-May standards with the afternoon warming into the upper 70s. Some sunshine will break into the cloud deck that is overhead. I wouldn’t call it a partly cloudy day, but more of a partly sunny day. Still, it will be nice to look at some blue tomorrow, vs the gray and gloomy we experienced all day today.

Moving forward, the next low is set to move in midweek. Wednesday and Thursday will feature rounds of thunderstorms which will bring back heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and some hail. Storms are expected to be scattered for the event, and some may reach severe limits. Temperatures will warm ahead of the low, then cool back down to the low 70s before the weekend.

The payoff is a beautiful, rain-free Memorial Day weekend with warming temperatures!

