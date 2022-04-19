Beginning the climb

We’re only a few hours away from a warming trend that will bring us back to spring standards, but also keep us warming to summer-like temperatures by the weekend. At leas for now, we still sit well below normal with afternoon high temperatures only expected to reach the low 50s. Winds have yet to shift out of the south, which is preventing warmer air from moving in.

This will change tomorrow. As winds shift out of the south, we move into the warm section of the next storm system. This increase in warmth will be accompanied by an increase in moisture, allowing for showers as we move into the morning Thursday. Showers will begin late Wednesday for the Western sections of the forecast area. Those east of I-75 will get showers Thursday morning. This will be a quick-hitting system only dropping rain for a few hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but overall, this will just be a rain event.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the 60s and 70s, reaching the low 80s by the weekend. Plenty of sunshine is also forecast making for a nice weekend with the summer temperatures.