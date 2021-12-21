Beginning winter in typical fashion

Skies are starting with a little more cloud coverage this morning thanks to a dry cold front and a wave of low pressure sliding well to our south. Showers are running as far north as Tennessee but will remain there and not cross the state line. Therefore, we remain dry, but with enough moisture to keep some clouds overhead for most of the day. That being said, we will still get some sunshine out of the deal, especially as the day continues on. Cooler air works in behind a second dry cold front and that will knock us down into the upper 30s for the afternoon on Wednesday.

A quick rebound brings us up to the 50s on Thursday, and then we stay mild and above normal for a while. Rain chances are looking lower for the Christmas holiday, which is good news. If we can’t have snow, might as well NOT have rain. Instead, showers look to stay away until Sunday at least. Better chances arrive early next week. Starting Friday, mornings will go back up above freezing and mostly reside in the 40s. Afternoons will be in the 50s.

Today, winter begins! While that may not be the best of news, you know because of the cold months ahead, at least we start getting more daylight from here. Daylight time gets added, slow at first (mere seconds), but then ramps up as we get closer to the spring equinox. Winter officially begins at 10:59 am EST. This is when the sun's direct rays hit the Tropic of Capricorn, or 23.44 degrees south latitude. We will have about 9.5 hours of daylight today, which makes for the shortest amount of daylight in the year and longest amount of night at about 14.5 hours.