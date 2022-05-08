Better weather for Mom’s Day

Dreary is the word to describe the start of Derby Weekend. Many people were talking about how chilly it was out at Churchill Downs with the clouds, cool air, and stiff wind. We will wrap up the weekend on a slightly warmer note, but certainly with more sunshine.

High pressure is building in after the slow-moving low-pressure system that cooled us down after the early-weekend rain. This high pressure will bring the sunshine back overhead. A little bit of leftover cloud coverage is still hanging around this morning. In addition, thanks to the saturated ground, some patchy morning fog is possible, along with a slight drizzle or mist. Afterwards, the sun will help to warm us up closer to 70 degrees this afternoon. It will be a sunny and comfortable day to enjoy your time with the moms in your family.

Looking forward to the work week, summer is afoot. Temperatures continue warming through midweek and we will reside in the 80s for afternoon highs most of the week. The best part about this summer pattern is it comes with very little rain. The only chance showing up on the 8-day forecast is one week from today.

Happy Mother’s Day!