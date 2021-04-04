Bouncing into a great Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday will start and end on a good note in the weather department. Sunshine is expected all day with temperatures continuing to warm as we rebound from the late week cold snap. Temperatures are starting above freezing and in the 40s for most. The exception is our Lakes and Southeast regions. Temperatures here are running closer to and below freezing. Frost is certainly possible in these locations and a FROST ADVISORY is in place.

Hopping right along into the daylight hours, those heading out to the Easter Sunday services may want a jacket, especially those in the Frost Advisory area. Temperatures will rebound quickly today and by noon expect to already be in the 60s for temperatures. That’s wonderful news for the kiddos hunting for eggs. Not a drop of rain expected, so outdoor egg hunts are a go! Nice weather continues into the evening hours with sunshine remaining and temperatures nearing 70 degrees or surpassing it for some. The 70s will be back for everyone as we move into the work week. Overnight low graduate from the 30s to the 40s with afternoon highs moving into the low 70s. Clouds increase through the early part of the week as the next rain maker moves closer. A storm system bringing in a front and several chances for showers will arrive on Thursday.