Bracing for the cold

Things look and feel wonderful outside today with skies nearly clear and temperatures warming up to spring standards. The sky has been clouding over from the west today, as the next storm system draws near. This will eventually bring a small wave of rain/snow, but a big pool of cold Canadian air.

The precipitation portion of the front is still expected to be a fairly quick-hitting and minor impact event. A line of rain will eventually mix with snowflakes as the cold air on the back of the storm sweeps in. Air surface temperatures will still be above freezing when the line comes through, but pavement temperatures will not. This means that accumulation on roads is not expected. A trace amount may collect in your yard or other cool surfaces briefly, but don’t expect it to stick around long with temperatures staying above freezing.

The bigger impact out of all of this will be the cold air that follows this line of precipitation. Temperatures will only warm into the middle to upper 40s Wednesday, which is about 20 degrees our normal for this time of the year. You will certainly notice the difference. Following the cold day on Wednesday, overnight lows for both Thursday and Friday will run close to and below freezing. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued and will become a WARNING through the day tomorrow. A FREEZE WARNING and/or FROST ADVISORY can be expected for Friday morning as well. Protect the plants! We rebound with temperatures going into the weekend with better chances for rain.

