Chances for Sunday snow dwindle

Looking forward to the end of the weekend, things will mostly be quiet for us. A clipper diving in from Canada was trying to bring us a few flakes tomorrow, but the chances are dwindling with each model run. It was already not looking likely for most of us, but now it seems like the possibility for even falling flakes to remain out of the forecast. If you live north of I-64 you may notice flurries around the midday and afternoon hours on Sunday. Accumulation is not expected, unless you live north of the Ohio, or closer to Cincinnati. If you are going to Cincinnati, the closer you get to the city, the more you may have to deal with slippery roads. Everyone else will end the weekend with cloud coverage and cold air.

A second storm looks to arrive later in the day Monday with another small chance for flakes. This one is further north and again, unless you live north of the Ohio, your snow accumulation chances are pretty much nil.

A benefit from being on the warm side of the storm will allow our temperatures to rise to climatological normal, which is in the low 40s this time of the year. We cool with more sunshine middle of the work week.