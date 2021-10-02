Changes ramping up

Sunny, warm, and dry are how we rolled through the previous work week. Changes were minimal due to a blocking ridge of high pressure. This kept moisture moving north and east around Kentucky, instead of working into the state. Changes begin today and ramp up.

First, we start with an increase in cloud coverage. Skies will cloud over through the middle of the day after a mostly to partly sunny start to the daylight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy starting in the afternoon and lasting through the day. Showers look to hold off through the day for those planning to tailgate and go to the game this afternoon. There will be a few isolated showers in the evening, but most of the activity remains out of the forecast area until the overnight period. Rain chances kick up overnight and through the morning on Sunday as a cold front closes in.

Expect scattered to widespread showers through Sunday with temperatures cooling back to normal, after being well above for last week. Showers will continue off and on through the coming week. If you’re not getting rain, it’ll be mostly cloudy with temperatures routinely sticking to normal for the week.