Changing back to active

We’ll have a mostly quiet Sunday with changes coming to the forecast. Clouds have already blanketed the area, and the breeze will be next. Due to the clouds, we start on a mild footing with temperatures running in the 50s for most, with just our southern counties who have dropped into the 40s. This mild start is a 10-20-degree difference from this time yesterday.

After a pleasant start to Derby weekend, things take a rather active turn for the upcoming work week. Clouds are already spread across the region as moisture increases out ahead of the next storm system. A wave moving out of the southwest will be our next rainmaker and it arrive as early as tonight. At leas for your Sunday, expect it to remain mostly dry, but cloudy and breezy. Due to the breezy southwesterly wind, we will still make it into the mid to upper 70s, despite abundant cloud coverage. Rain showers are possible later this evening and overnight but will be light and scattered at best. The real show arrives through the day Monday and again Tuesday with the wave out of the southwest, followed by a cold front on Tuesday. Rain will be likely both day with some locations seeing more than an inch of rainfall between the two systems. The bigger threats will be strong to potentially severe storms containing hail and damaging wind gusts. Also expect lightning, and heavy rain are possible as well. Showers will wind down midweek after the frontal passage. Cooler air works in behind the front, which could knock our morning low on Friday near frosty temperatures. Best to hold off on the planting for another week.

