Changing things up

Differences in the forecast can already be seen, just by looking out the window. Cloud coverage is abundant this morning as a weak cold front moves closer to us. Clouds will stick around much of the day with some sunshine trying to break through as we get some heating. Showers and storms will also join the forecast today as the front sags south into the northern sections of the forecast area. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be expected starting early afternoon and lasting through the evening.

Heavy downpours and lightning are expected, but a few strong to damaging wind gusts are possible as well. We have a “marginal” risk of severe storms today (1 out of 5), meaning one or two of these storms could push severe limits. Best to seek shelter if you start to see lightning or hear thunder. A second round of showers/storms will flare up tomorrow, but this time in southern counties as that is where the front will sit. Heat builds through midweek with strong high pressure taking over the forecast.