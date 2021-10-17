Chilly mornings, mild afternoons

Temperatures continue the trend of running 20-25 degrees cooler than just 24 hours ago making for a chilly to even cold morning start. Most locations are running in the lower 40s, but some areas have dropped into the upper 30s, with Monticello getting close to frost temperature. Patchy fog is present in the southern counties and clear skies takes the status for everyone else.

Skies remain clear through the entire rest of the day (after the morning fog). Despite this, we will only warm into the low to middle 60s for the afternoon highs today. Still, that’s not a deal-breaker by any means for outdoor weather. A light jacket or sweater will be a nice companion for the morning hours, but dress in layers as you will not need them in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue the warm up through the early part of the week. We will be right around our normal high temperature by Tuesday. Sunshine continues through this entire stretch as abundant high pressure takes over the forecast. The next best chance for rain will be a weak cold front delivering mostly showers on Thursday, then cool air for the end of the week.