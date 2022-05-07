Cloudy and cool for Derby Day

Well, it’s certainly not going to be the nicest-looking Derby Day we’ve ever seen. However, it could certainly be worse. Clouds are hanging tough across the forecast area, and they extend far enough west that Louisville is included under them. In addition, light drizzle has been off and on as we sit behind the active low sitting to the east.

The low will slowly move east today, which means the clouds and drizzle will move out slowly. This will keep it a dreary day most of your Saturday. Some sunshine will start to break in by the afternoon, so we could get lucky (especially around post time) for some added sunshine.

The cool air, however, does not leave. Thanks to the thick cloud coverage, we will only work our way up to around 60 degrees this Derby Day. Drizzle showers will also be around until the clouds break.

Hang on though…better weather is on the way.

As we move through the latter part of the weekend and into next week the weather improves drastically. Skies will go back to sunny and with the sunshine comes a big warmup. Temperatures climb through the 70s and into the 80s for the week upcoming thanks to high pressure and winds out of the south. It seems as if the weather will play nice next week as well, with the next batch of showers not arriving until late week.

