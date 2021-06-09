Cloudy with rain…yet again

Cloudy skies most of the day today has kept temperatures running cooler that where we have been. Most temperatures have yet to make the 80s today with a majority only reaching the low 70s. Of course, rain has also helped keep things on the cool side with widespread light to moderate rain and the occasional embedded heavy shower.

This afternoon will feature some mixing allowing for some sunshine to begin working down. This may warm things up a little more, but it is only a matter of time before you get another rain shower or thunderstorm. Activity will wind down overnight with just cloud coverage and an occasional shower. Tomorrow will run cloudy with a few showers at first and more scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Friday will be about the same, but some interesting changes take shape for the weekend.

Rain chances lower as the low finally moves out to the east. That doesn’t mean we won’t have showers or even storms around, but the coverage will be less. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s and we still have some humidity around, making for another summer-like weekend. Next week, a cold front pushes the rest of the storms out of here along with the humidity. We will cool into the 70s with plenty of sunshine and better feeling air in place.

