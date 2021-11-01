Cold air brings freezing mornings this week

Another cold front will be sliding through Kentucky Tuesday morning. With it will come some shower activity overnight and Tuesday morning. Showers will start scattered later this evening and become widespread through early Tuesday. We’ll see the rain wind down later in the morning and early afternoon with clearing starting after that. Don’t expect more than a few hundredths of an inch up to about a quarter of an inch of rainfall with this system.

The bigger impact will be the cold air slated for the middle and end of the work week. Afternoon highs will lower into the upper 40s for a few days. Overnight lows will drop to freezing or a few degrees below for several mornings. The next morning expected to stay above freezing is next Monday. So, we have a long stretch where plants will need to be protected from the freezing morning lows. Over the weekend, models were hinting at another low digging into Kentucky with plenty of rain late in the week. It seems as if that low will slide south of us, limiting the rain potential. Instead, we should get by with some sunshine late in the week.