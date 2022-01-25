Cold & quiet pattern takes over midweek

The last of the flurries and wintry mix showers are working out of the region today as high pressure builds in from the west. The recent cold front has added cold air in the region and the cloud deck overhead is blocking out solar radiation which is preventing temperatures from warming much. Therefore, expect to stay near or even below 32 degrees through the afternoon.

Moving into the middle of the week, the ridge of high pressure will be strengthening and sitting in place over the region. This will help keep things looking good for at least the day on Wednesday. Despite the abundant sunshine, temperatures will suffer from the pool of cold air and constant winds out of the north. Expect a very cold day on Wednesday with lows around 10 degrees and an afternoon in the middle 20s. In the morning hours, wind chills could reach down to near 0 at times. It’ll be a bundle up and cover exposed skin type of day if you plan to be outdoors for long periods of time.

Clouds increase rapidly on Thursday as a wave and subsequent cold front arrive. The initial wave will try to bring in a few light and scattered snow showers Thursday evening. However, the better chance for snow arrives Friday out ahead of the cold front. Scattered snow is likely through the day Friday with cold air in place and moisture along the boundary. Timing and amounts will still need to be worked out. Cold air sticks with us into the coming weekend after the front passes.