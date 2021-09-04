Comfortable for the Cats!

It’s game day in the Bluegrass and we are looking at a pretty nice forecast for your Saturday. Skies start mostly clear this morning with temperatures running in the 60s for most, with only a few spots in the upper 50s. Dew point temperatures are in the comfortable range, making for a nice feel to the air. The MaxTrack is clear…for now, and naturally all eyes are on the forecast for the home opener.What you’ll notice throughout your Saturday is an increase in cloud coverage.

We’re moving back into a slightly active pattern for the weekend as a cold front takes aim at Kentucky. Clouds will increase through the midday hours becoming mostly cloudy during game time. For those going out to tailgate or to the game, temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s most of the afternoon, but could top out around 80 degrees, so plan for warm. Rain is still expected to hold off for the game. Despite cloud coverage increasing, showers aren’t supposed to arrive until the evening. Most will probably make it home before the rain begins to fall in the Bluegrass. Those arriving from Louisville will probably be hitting the rain as they get home. Showers continue overnight with a few storms possible. Rain amounts will be minimal and only amount to a few tenths of an inch.

A noticeable cool down will have temperatures in the mid-70s tomorrow, before warming back to the low 80s early in the shortened holiday week. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the entire week with only small chances for rain. Bottom line, this is a good looking 8-day!

