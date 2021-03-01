Menu

Crews use boats to rescue Oneida residents stuck inside homes

London-Laurel Rescue Squad
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:27:03-05

ONEIDA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews braved floodwaters Monday, using boats to reach Oneida residents trapped inside their homes.

The rescue was a joint operation between the London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Manchester Clay County Search and Rescue.

All of River Street is currently underwater, the Laurel rescue squad said in a release. Some residents chose to shelter in place and are able to request food and water if needed.

Clay County units estimated the water level had dropped slightly since they began the operation.

Over the last 20 hours, the rescue squad has responded to six vehicles stuck in floodwaters in Laurel County.

