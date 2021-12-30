2021 Goes Out Active

We are currently in between systems and in a rest period before the big show begins Friday through Saturday. For the rest of this evening we can expect clouds to linger and temperatures to creep back down into the mid to upper 40s for most. We will remain dry overnight and for the start of Friday, but another front will trickle in later in the day and that will send some spotty or isolated showers mainly in southern KY in the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s which will feel great, and you will need to soak in the warmth before Sunday when it all changes.

Friday evening through Saturday evening is when the heaviest of the rain will likely fall and totals could be anywhere from 2 to 3 inches with some isolated spots getting up near the 4 inch range. This will likely cause some flooding especially in flood-prone areas, so you need to prepare now. A Flood Watch will go into effect Friday evening and last through much of Saturday. A couple of New Year's thunderstorms also can't be ruled out with a few damaging wind gusts possible.

The action will wind down Sunday with a few leftover showers, then the bottom drops out of the thermometers meaning some very cold air comes crashing in for the end of the weekend and start of next week. Snowflakes mixed with rain are a good possibility late Sunday before we dry out completely Monday.