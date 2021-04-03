A Beautiful Day for Easter

Our Saturday has been spectacular weather wise. Hopefully you've had a chance to enjoy it whether doing some yard work or spending the day at Keeneland for the spring meet. The likelihood for hard freeze is off the table tonight, but temperatures will dip into the low 30s for southern KY so a Frost Advisory will go into effect at 2 am and last until 9 am Sunday. After the frost, it will be a quick warm-up for Easter. If you have plans to spend some time outdoors tomorrow, you can do so without worry for rain. The sunshine will be full strength so keep the sunscreen around. Highs are forecast to be into the upper 60s and no doubt some will see 70 degrees on the dot.

We will finish the holiday weekend on a dry, calm note and start the new work week the same. Rain chances don't ramp up until mid week as more warm and spring-like weather settles in over us for a few days. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase by Thursday as a low pressure rolls in. The rain will cause our thermometers to drop a little, but we'll keep it in the mid 60s for late week and next weekend. Have a wonderful Easter!