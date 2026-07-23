A beautiful Thursday ahead

It is a quiet and cool start to our Thursday as overnight lows have fallen into the 50s for some! We will warm back up into the upper 70s/low 80s today and we get a lot of sunshine, too. Enjoy this drier and nicer air mass because we will see more changes into the weekend. Temperatures will eventually head back into the 80s and low 90s with humidity levels rising. Rain and storm chances stay away today, but we will also begin to see some rain chances return starting late Friday. The upcoming weekend will be mostly dry with only a few spotty showers around. The July heat returns next week.