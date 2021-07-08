A Better, Drier Friday

This week has been jam-packed with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms and the trend continues today and tonight as well. We have our eyes on a more potent cold front that is rolling into the state since this afternoon. The main time frame for any showers or scattered thunderstorms will likely be late afternoon to early evening as the convection (heat) is still going. High temperatures have gotten up into the low 80s and it has felt a bit better today. Lower humidity is coming soon as the cold front passes.

Friday does look much better as far as the rain/storm chances are concerned. We will have one mainly dry day with a stray shower still not out of the question. The air will also feel a bit less humid and clouds will clear out for a chunk of the day. Enjoy that because another low pressure will near us just as we roll into the weekend. Expect more rounds of heavy showers and some thunderstorms with some strong wind gusts both likely through Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures remaining in the low 80s because of the cloud cover. This stagnant weather pattern will stay put through the first half of next week before we attempt to dry out by late week. That is also when temperatures will warm back toward normal...in the mid to upper 80s.