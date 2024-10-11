A bit warmer into the weekend

The wonderful week of weather wraps up today on the same note. The trend for the weekend will be very similar, only warmer ahead of a cold front. Temperatures won't be quite as chilly tonight then we face the upper 70s for Saturday and Game day. We will remain completely dry tomorrow with just a few clouds around for the afternoon. On Sunday, a cold front will begin to sweep across the Ohio Valley. At first, we will simply see a bump in cloud cover, then later in the day there is a small chance we could welcome a stray rain shower. This cold front will bring us a big cool-down for next week where highs will start in the 50s and gradually warm to the low 70s by the week's end.
