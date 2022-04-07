A Brief Break Thursday

Thursday's a transitional day. Partly sunny, breezy and cool with isolated late day showers/sprinkles possible. Low pressure spiraling into the Great Lakes will dominate the forecast early in the weekend and its impact won't be pleasant. Expect chilly highs in the 40s, scattered showers (rain) and isolated t-showers firing through the day. It'll be a mostly cloudy, raw and unsettled start to the weekend and opening day for the spring meet at Keeneland. With Saturday morning lows around freezing we could see a rain/snow mix with a brief chance for minor accumulation on elevated surfaces possible. Saturday's highs will stay mired in the 40s, well below average. Clouds break and the combo of clear skies and colder air will lead to a spring frost/freeze threat Sunday morning. We'll snap back into the 60s and 70s with a rapid warm up and rising shower and storm chances early next week.