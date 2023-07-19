Watch Now
A Brief Midweek Lull

More Strong to Severe Storms Thursday
Posted at 3:55 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 03:55:07-04

Active weather backs off briefly midweek with western Kentucky bearing the brunt of it. We'll end up mostly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and just a few showers and storms around Wednesday, mainly south/southwest. The severe threat ramps up again Thursday, stay weather aware! Showers and storms will fire ahead of a cold front starting overnight with the most likely time for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon/evening. Watch for damaging wind, hail and heavy rain. High pressure takes over Friday and the weekend is still looking spectacular!

