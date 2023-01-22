Watch Now
A brief winter hit tonight and Monday

Light snow may cause slick travel
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 16:53:36-05

Here we are at the end of another weekend where we missed out on the winter events. Most of the snow remained up near the Ohio River, but we saw our share of rain again...keeping us well above our normal amount of rain since the beginning of the month and year. We have a few more systems coming in later this week as well, but first things first, the remaining moisture from this system will change from light rain to light snow overnight as temperatures fall to or below freezing. Any snow we see should stick and that could lead to some slick roads overnight and into early Monday, so plan for extra travel time. Snow accumulation looks to be anywhere from a coating up to half an inch for central and southeastern KY.

Throughout the day tomorrow, we will see improvements as we start to dry out and warm slightly. Tuesday will bring us some sunshine and help to warm us to the mid 40s before our next rain/snow-maker comes in Tuesday night through Wednesday. Models are still getting a handle on precipitation type with this one, so stay tuned. What we do know is that there will be plenty of moisture to work with. Temperatures will hang out around normal through the week with the exception of a brief warm-up Wednesday.

