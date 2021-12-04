A Calm Day Before Rain

December has certainly felt so nice as temperatures have been well into the 60s and even low 70s for some for the ending of our work week. Now that we are into our weekend, the weather doesn't shift a ton, but we will be a little cooler today as we mostly remain on the dry side of the low pressure. A cold front will keep our afternoon highs in the mid 50s for central KY while the south may see the upper 50s/60 degrees. That will leave us still around 10 degrees above normal. Things will stay quiet and dry tonight, but more changes are coming tomorrow.

Prepare the umbrellas for Sunday as our dry stretch comes to an end. Most of the morning will be pretty dry aside from a stray shower, the bulk of the rain will hold off at least until late afternoon and some of the showers will be soaking at times through the evening. The cold front will continue to push heavy rain to us overnight and into Monday morning before drying later in the day. Our temperature trend will also be a bit whiplash-ish as we go from the 60s Sunday down to the 40s and 50s most of next week. Scattered rain chances will keep our forecast on the more active side. If you're looking for any snow, the best we can do is a few flakes mixing with rain as a possibility early Wednesday.