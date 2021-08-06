A Chance for Weekend Thunderstorms

After a very nice and comfortable stretch of weather, we begin to see the changes roll in. Today has been decent with warmth and some sun, but also a few heavy showers and rumbles of thunder have been around. Any showers will dwindle as we transition into night. Heading into our weekend, we'll hold onto the chance for more heavy rain showers and a few thunderstorms through the first part of Saturday. Most models are calling for some shower activity starting around 8 am and lasting through mid afternoon. Some of the rain will be very heavy especially in thunderstorms. The bulk of the action will remain south of I-64. Saturday will be a "bronze medal day" as we near the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sunday does look better and drier as high pressure returns, but it will be hotter too so I'm going with a "gold medal day." Normal high temperatures should remain around 87° yet we have been below that all week. We finally push to and above normal on Sunday as the humidity continues to tick upward. It will feel sticky and muggy for most of next week as well. We see a brief break from the rain/storms Sunday and Monday with highs into the low 90s, but more scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain the rest of the work week.