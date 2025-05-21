A chill takes over late week

Our weather has been much more quiet this week and we're thankful for that. As we move toward late week, we'll see a much cooler air mass glide in and that will keep our high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for a few days. Thursday will also hold a stray shower and several clouds along with some cool breezes. Friday looks to be mostly dry with clouds and highs only in the low 60s. The upcoming holiday weekend will be a chilly one, too. Saturday looks to be the best of three day weekend with some more sun and a bit warmer, but rain showers arrive on Sunday. Even Monday (Memorial Day) will hold a rain chance. Eventually we get some sun back next week.