A chilly Saturday, warming up Sunday

Happy Saturday! We are starting the weekend off with a bit of gloom and light showers, but we clear up and warm up by the afternoon. Sunshine returns after lunch but our highs only reach the upper 40s/low 50s. Overnight we cool to the low 30s, by Sunday afternoon we have more sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Tomorrow, most of the state will be dry, but into our southern counties, showers will be possible starting tonight through Sunday morning. Rain will be lighter but gloomy. By Sunday afternoon we return to sunshine. Remember to set your clocks FORWARD one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time will begin this weekend.

Have a great weekend!