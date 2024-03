Happy Saturday! After a cold front swept through overnight, we will have a breezy and cool Saturday. The first part of the day will start out with cloud cover before sunshine makes a comeback in the afternoon. Overnight into Sunday will get chilly, with temperatures dropping back to the mid 20s with a risk of a hard freeze. As Sunday unfolds, it will turn into a beautiful sunny Spring day with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!