A chilly start to Friday

As we officially roll into the Fall season, we have very Fall-like weather to accompany. Last night's cold front did its job bringing not only rain, but also much cooler air into Kentucky today. High temperatures have reached the mid 70s this afternoon putting many about 20 degrees cooler! And tonight's low temperatures will fall to the mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Talk about weather whiplash! So obviously Friday will be a chilly start, but the sun will return and we'll warm to the upper 60s/70 degrees.

The weekend ahead looks to be mostly nice, but there is a front that could bring a few rain showers Friday night into Saturday as highs run back into the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Most of next week will turn off dry again with sun and the temperature trend will be fairly steady in the upper 60s to low 70s keeping us below normal for a while.