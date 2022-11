Happy Sunday! We have another chilly day ahead with highs this afternoon only climbing to the upper 30s/low 40s. Some flurries will be possible today but we will stay mostly dry throughout the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to clear up later this afternoon, allowing for a bit of sunshine. Heading into Monday, we will be a bit warmer in the mid 40s. Tuesday could bring some more showers and maybe even some snow for some. We stay in the 30s/40s throughout the week.

Stay warm!