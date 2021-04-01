A Cold Start to April

This week has been pretty action-filled from some storms and heavy rain to now freezing temperatures and Freeze Warnings early today then again tonight. March ended on a pretty calm note, and aside from the cold, April is starting calm. At least most of the day will be dry aside from a couple of sprinkles or maybe even a few snow flurries. The entire month of March, we did not see a single snow flake, but could April bring us some? We will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine through our day as we stay very cold. High temperatures will only get up to around 40 degrees today keeping us in the 30s most of the day. We expect to break a record low temperature tonight as the record holds at 23 degrees and we could dip all the way down to 20 degrees making for a frigid start to Friday.

The weekend will really begin to warm up as temperatures should push back up into the 60s, then we're looking ahead to the low 70s again next week. The weather pattern remains calm for the rest of this week and the weekend as rain chances remain next to zero. That will help the areas that have flooded this week to dry out. Our next rain chance comes by mid and late week with a couple of storms possible again too.