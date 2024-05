Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful and cool weekend in store! Highs will reach the low 70s later this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible but most of us are staying nice and dry on your Saturday. We get even more sunshine on your Mother's Day. We will start off chilly in the upper 40s on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 70s, right around average. The beginning of the work week will bring some scattered showers and storm chances on Tuesday.

Have a great day!