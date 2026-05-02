A cool day for Derby

And we're off! It's Derby Day and it's a chilly start. Temperatures are well below average today as we are looking to only kick up to around 60 degrees or so around the Commonwealth. The breeze should be a bit lighter. A stray shower may try to work its way from the Louisville/I-65 area toward southern KY later on today, but for this morning, things are on the quiet, dry side. Grab a jacket if you have outdoor plans today! Sunday looks mostly dry again with some more sunshine. Temperatures will still only be in the low 60s for the day, plus frost to start. Beyond the weekend, we will warm up to the 70s for early week. Rain and storm chances return for a good portion of next week as things remain a bit unsettled.