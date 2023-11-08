Watch Now
A cool down for the end of the week

Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Happy Wednesday! Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and hot temperatures this afternoon because we start cooling down starting tomorrow. A cold front pushes through Thursday bringing some cloud cover and some isolated shower chances. More widespread moves in overnight into Friday morning and the cool down really begins as temperatures fall to the 50s for the weekend. We have a beautiful fall day ahead for the UK game and Veterans Day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and cooler weather.

Have a great evening!

