A couple more beauties before rain

This week has been one for the books with all the sunshine and very warm temperatures. We will continue this nice trend through the rest of today and into most of Friday as well. Changes are inevitable for the weekend with the approach of a couple of different weather-makers. One is off the east coast and could bring Eastern KY a couple of showers Friday afternoon while the remainder of the Commonwealth stays dry. Saturday's system is a cold front which will bring us a better shot at scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. The temperature trend has certainly been very warm this week, but we will see that change as well. Highs will dip to the low 80s and upper 70s through the weekend and for much of next week too. Next week also does not look as dry.