A couple more days of showers

After an active, completely wet weekend, we will begin to dry out soon. Rain showers are still expected for about 2 more days before we get the sun back. Monday and Tuesday will be umbrella days, but the showers will be more hit and miss like they have been today. On Tuesday, a cold front from the west will travel through and will help to push the rain and clouds out of our region. By Wednesday, we should get nearly full sunshine back, but be a bit cooler thanks to the aforementioned cold front. Later in the week, we hit the upper 70s to around 80 degrees again along with full sun. The later half of the work week will be wonderful and much deserved.