A couple more dry days

It has been about five days since Lexington has picked up any rain so we are once again needing it, but will remain under a stretch of dry weather until the weekend. Until then, we still have some lovely and more comfortable weather (for mid July) today through Friday. High temperatures will be running well into the upper 80s and low 90s through Saturday with Saturday being the warmest day before the front brings rain and storms Sunday into Monday. The drought monitor will be updated soon so we are hoping that the drought is starting to dwindle a little. Enjoy the sunshine for the next few days, unsettled weather remains through most of next week.