A couple of quiet days ahead

The past 24 hours has been a bit unsettled as the strong cold front rolled through producing many tornadoes across the deep south. The worst of the weather here in the Bluegrass was a few strong wind gusts and also some hail. As we woke up this morning, temperatures were already on their way down and after highs in the low 40s today, we are forecasting the low 20s for lows overnight. So that makes for a very cold start to Thursday. The remainder of our Thursday will be quiet with some sun, but clouds will increase on Friday as we see another weather-maker try to move in over the weekend. That storm system does not look as powerful as this past one, but we do have some more chances for rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will then remain in the 40s and 50s through most of next week.