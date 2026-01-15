A couple of run-ins with winter

After a frigid Thursday, we look ahead to another small system that may impact your Friday morning commute. This quick system may put down a coating up to half an inch around central KY along I-64 and just north. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 am for slick travel possible. Again, it won't be a big snow by any means, but may impact your Friday morning commute. Otherwise, Friday will be a cloudy and breezy day with temperatures warming to around 40. With the bit of warmth coming in, a rain/snow mix is likely throughout Kentucky. Friday night into Saturday morning, it will turn cold again and change rain to all snow with a few snow squalls around again. Snow totals, this round, may work up toward an inch or two. Cold air will continue the whole weekend and most of next week, too.