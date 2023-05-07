A couple of stormy days

Our Sunday started on a very active note with not only heavy rain with storms, but also several high winds gusts which caused power outages and some small hail. Rain then rested over southern KY much of the afternoon. The next two days will be similar to this, but maybe a bit more hit and miss across the state.

A large low pressure with several lines of energy will be sputtering off heavy rain showers and thunderstorms throughout Monday and Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times, but not everyone will see action. If we see any sun Monday, temperatures will take off into the upper 70s. The weather models are not in good agreement with the timing and amounts of precip. so this is something we will keep an eye on, but the SPC has issued a marginal and slight risk for severe storms for Monday. Keep an eye on the sky and umbrella in hand. The main threats will any strong storm will be like today: wind and hail.

Tuesday will bring a few more shower/storm chances before we finally dry out into mid week. Wednesday and Thursday will be my picks of the week as sunshine will be in abundance and things will be much quieter with temperatures into the upper 70s/low 80s. Another storm system will blow in for late week, also heading into Mother's Day weekend.