A day's break, then more rain

Next storm chances come Sunday
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 29, 2022
After a very active weather week, we finally calm down some moving into our weekend. A couple of showers will still fall over some this evening, but most are already trying to dry out and we'll stay dry for about a day before more rain comes back. Saturday may start with a bit of patchy fog, otherwise we have a bit more sun or partly sunny skies coming up. It will still feel warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s, but humidity levels will drop off some.

We have our eye on our next rain chance and that will be Sunday as early as morning and lasting, off and on, through evening as another stationary boundary sets up over our state. This round of rain could bring numbers like 1" or even 1.5" with heaviest expected in southern KY and into Tennessee. Rain will likely stick around for the first couple of work days next week, then finally dry out for mid and late week with more sun and highs pressing back into the low 90s by Wednesday.

