A Drier, Brighter Sunday

Most of our Saturday has been downright wet and soggy. Rain totals have come in around half in inch or slightly higher for southern KY, but northern KY including Lexington has only picked up a few tenths of an inch. Most of the rain is pushing out which will lead us to a drier night, but we still have the clouds which will hang around at least through part of our Sunday. The afternoon will be much better tomorrow as we'll welcome the sunshine back and dry out completely. Temperatures which have been cool today will begin to moderate slightly tomorrow, reaching the low to mid 60s across the state.

That will set us up for much nicer weather as we kick off a new work week and the final few days of April. What a difference one week can make because we won't hear the word snow anymore, but will talk about temperatures near 80 degrees instead. Monday and Tuesday will be terrific with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Wednesday will bring another shot at rain showers which leads us into late week with continued rain chances. Derby weekend may not be completely dry, but we won't count a dry track out just yet! Stay tuned.