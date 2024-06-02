A drier start to the week

Our weekend has not been a bad one as we had to dodge a few showers and some thunder, but we saw nothing like last Sunday. Now as we move into a new work week, we get the chance to dry out some on Monday. Showers will be sparse but not off the table completely. Tuesday through Thursday will hold better chances for rain and thunderstorms, especially Wednesday. The temperatures will continue to warm, peaking on Monday with the mid 80s then settling into the lower 80s the rest of the week. Friday should be a nicer, dry day again with highs in the upper 70s.