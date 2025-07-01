A drier stretch of weather inbound

After a cold front has passed through the Commonwealth today bringing more rain and storms, now we look ahead to a wonderful dry stretch. Rain chances will drop off after about 10 pm and last for a few days. Tomorrow we have temperatures slowly warming back into the mid 80s, but the humidity levels will drop significantly making it feel much more comfortable. Enjoy this bit of relief because we will once again face the low to mid 90s later in the week and weekend. Independence Day looks dry with plenty of sun and highs in the low 90s. By Saturday, we hit the mid 90s. Our next chance for rain won't be until Sunday.