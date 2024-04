Happy Wednesday! The wind has been picking up throughout the day with 30/40 mph gusts possible! Luckily, we stay mostly dry for the rest of your day/evening. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid/upper 70s, but a cold front will be approaching the state in the evening. Along the front will spark some strong storms with Central Kentucky under a marginal risk for severe weather. We will cool down by the weekend with highs in the 50s/60s.

Have a great evening!