A Fabulous Friday Ahead

Some fantastic weather has dropped in our laps today and we must enjoy it! Whatever you have planned this evening or even tomorrow, the weather will cooperate nicely. After reaching the upper 60s for most here in the state, we will drop off to near 40 degrees overnight. The dry weather is sticking around today too because of a nice ridge of high pressure to our west. That is sending warmth not only to us, but to the west too where afternoon high temperatures are expected to jump up 30 to 40 degrees warmer than normal! For us, we'll be around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal at least through mid December with a few dips along the way.

This lovely stretch of weather will likely keep rolling through the weekend with a small dip to the mid 50s on Saturday. Weather for the Lexington Christmas parade looks nice and dry still and Sunday warms back up to the low 60s again. The start of next work week looks a bit more active as a few lines of rain will arrive and stick around for several days. The chill will return too as temperatures drop to the 40s most of the week with a small spike toward Friday.