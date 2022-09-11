A Fall chill headed our way

The weekend is winding down and so are the rain and storms, but we've had some whoppers in the way of rainfall today. Some gauges in southern KY have picked up between 2 and 3 inches this evening sparking a couple of flood advisories and one flash flood warning. Keep an eye out for ponding water on roads or high water issues tonight. Most of the rain action will dwindle past 10 pm and we'll start the work week off on a drier note.

This cold front brought the rain, now it will be bringing the cooler air for tonight and Monday. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid 50s tonight especially if we see cloud-clearing and that will make for a chilly start to Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will only make it up to the low 70s tomorrow feeling like fall for sure and about 10 degrees cooler than normal, but it won't last long. Our temperature trend will creep back into the mid 70s by Tuesday and midweek we're in the low 80s again.

The cold front will push all the moisture east and off the coast and high pressure will set up camp over the Ohio Valley this week. This means lots of sunshine is coming our way and a fully dry second week of September...perfect for anything outdoors. Enjoy!