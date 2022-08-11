A fall-ish end to the week

We began our Thursday with some muggy air, but dew point temperatures (or moisture content) have been dropping from north to south throughout the day. Even though we have warmed into the mid 80s today, it has felt more comfortable. There is still a bit of humidity lingering this evening especially in southern KY, but the even drier air will move in for Friday and Saturday. Dew points will lower to the mid 50s which will feel comfortable for a change. Our temperature trend will also lower down well below normal for the next several days.

A weak cold front will push in tonight and that will increase our cloud cover a bit, plus bring a small chance for a stray rain shower. Certainly not everyone will see rain tonight. By mid morning Friday, we will see the sunshine return and high temperatures will stay in the 70s almost all day! That will feel great and couple it with lower humidity, it may feel a bit like fall for Friday and Saturday. Our next decent shot at rain will be Sunday. After that, we trend drier for a few days into next week with high temperatures sticking to the lower 80s.